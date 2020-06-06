|
Joseph V. McElvaney Sr., 80, of North Second Street, Saint Clair, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Jan. 15, 1940, in Silver Creek, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Seary) McElvaney.
Joe retired from Weaver Tool & Die, Deer Lake.
He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Church, Saint Clair, Saint Clair Fish & Game, Saint Clair Old Timers, Rescue Hook & Ladder No. 3, Mossglenn Gun Club, Tuscarora, PA Founding Father of Saint Clair Area Recreational Education, union president and very active in the Republican Party of Schuylkill County, serving on the Schuylkill County Republican Executive Committee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Richard, Thomas, James and Francis McElvaney.
Surviving are three sons, Joseph V. McElvaney Jr. and his wife, Sue, of Phoenix, Ariz., David McElvaney, of Saint Clair, and Sean McElvaney, of Phoenix Ariz.; brother, Robert McElvaney, of New Jersey; two sisters, Sarah Slepecky and Elizabeth Chinchar, both of Coaldale; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Monsignor William F. Glosser will officiate. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, New Philadelphia. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 6, 2020