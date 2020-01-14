|
|
Joseph Victor Foti Jr. 83, a beloved husband, father, uncle, friend and longtime Vacaville resident passed unexpectedly from natural causes Jan. 6, 2020, in Fairfield, Calif.
Born in 1936, in Pottsville, Pa., to parents Joseph and Catherine Foti, he was the youngest of five siblings, sister, Carmella Tegano; brothers, Anthony, John and Bruno.
Surviving members of Joe's family are loving wife, Shirley, of 40 years; daughter, Catherine; son, Randall; Shirley's three daughters, Liza, Kelly and Terri; nieces, Rosemary, Marian and Donna; nephews, Joseph and Fredrick; deceased niece, Elanore Folino; grandchildren, Amberly, Collin, Aaron, Ryan, Ashley, Jack, August; great-grandchildren, Claire, Penelope, Pearl, Liam, Brooke, Riley.
Joe graduated in 1954 from Pottsville Area High School and enlisted in the Air Force that year.
As a flight engineer in the Air Force for 31 years, Joe retired a chief master sergeant. During his decorated career, Chief Master Sgt. Foti was awarded the prestigious Air Force Medal, and also the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service during the Viet Nam War.
After retirement from the Air Force, Joe applied his knowledge and skills to assist patrons at Ace Hardware for 23 years. Joe turned to volunteering and became well known at the Vacaville Police Station, where he was honored each year for his diligent service to the community.
He was an active member of St. Mary's parish for over 40 years and had served there as a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, with the Rosary at 7 p.m. at McCune Garden Chapel, 212 Main St., Vacaville, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary's Church, 350 Stinson St., Vacaville. Burial to follow at Vacaville-Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road, Vacaville. Reception to immediately follow burial and will be held in the church hall of St. Mary's.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 14, 2020