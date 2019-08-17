|
|
Joseph W. Bauer, 58, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 2, 1960, he was a son of the late William and Dorothea (McCool) Bauer.
Joseph was raised in the Catholic faith.
He was a Saint Clair High School graduate, Class of 1978. After high school, he proudly served his country, serving in the Air Force as sergeant. He had a true passion for cooking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Bauer Jr., and brother, Paul Bauer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Brenda (Chattin) Bauer, Saint Clair; daughter, Tanya Svrcek, wife of Marty, Frackville; six grandchildren, Marty Jr., Jacob, Alivia, Sabastion, Julianna and Dylan. He is also survived by brother, William Bauer, husband of Liza, New Jersey; sisters, Hazel Chescavage, Pottsville, wife of Don; Dolores Jordan, Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit www.SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Bauer family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019