Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Bauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Bauer Obituary
Joseph W. Bauer, 58, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Pottsville, Nov. 2, 1960, he was a son of the late William and Dorothea (McCool) Bauer.

Joseph was raised in the Catholic faith.

He was a Saint Clair High School graduate, Class of 1978. After high school, he proudly served his country, serving in the Air Force as sergeant. He had a true passion for cooking.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Bauer Jr., and brother, Paul Bauer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Brenda (Chattin) Bauer, Saint Clair; daughter, Tanya Svrcek, wife of Marty, Frackville; six grandchildren, Marty Jr., Jacob, Alivia, Sabastion, Julianna and Dylan. He is also survived by brother, William Bauer, husband of Liza, New Jersey; sisters, Hazel Chescavage, Pottsville, wife of Don; Dolores Jordan, Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Pottsville. Please visit www.SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Bauer family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now