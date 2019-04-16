Joseph W. "Butch" Burke

Joseph W. "Butch" Burke, 63, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday at his residence.

Born in Shenandoah, July 24, 1955, he was a son of Elizabeth "Betty" Brennan Burke, of Shenandoah, and the late Victor L. Burke.

He was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.

Joseph was a peacetime Army veteran.

He was a self-employed plumber.

Surviving are one son, Joseph W. Burke, of Patriotic Hill, Mahanoy City; one daughter, Gabriel Burke, of Maine; one granddaughter; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for Butch's family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
