Joseph W. "Butch" Burke, 63, of Shenandoah, passed away Saturday at his residence.
Born in Shenandoah, July 24, 1955, he was a son of Elizabeth "Betty" Brennan Burke, of Shenandoah, and the late Victor L. Burke.
He was a graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.
Joseph was a peacetime Army veteran.
He was a self-employed plumber.
Surviving are one son, Joseph W. Burke, of Patriotic Hill, Mahanoy City; one daughter, Gabriel Burke, of Maine; one granddaughter; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements.


