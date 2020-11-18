Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Collucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Collucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Collucci Obituary

Joseph W. Collucci, 85, of Silver Creek, New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his residence.

Born Jan. 1, 1935, in Silver Creek, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Ziler Collucci.

Joe was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia.

He was drafted into the Army in 1957 serving with CoB 31st Transportation Battalion as a specialist 4 in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1959. Before retiring in 1997, Joe worked for Nava Solutions, as a foreman for 28 1/2 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was always known to offer a helping hand.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Theresa Gately Colucci, on Nov. 27, 2015; baby girl, Collucci, stillborn in 1966; sister, Joan Harkins; four stepsisters, Elizabeth, Elenore, Katherine and Levina.

Joseph is survived by a son, Chris Collucci, of Cumbola; two grandchildren, Joshua and Madison Collicci, of New Philadelphia; sister, Deloris Sabisky, of Norfolk, Va.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the care of Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -