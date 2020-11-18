|
Joseph W. Collucci, 85, of Silver Creek, New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his residence.
Born Jan. 1, 1935, in Silver Creek, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Ziler Collucci.
Joe was a member of Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia.
He was drafted into the Army in 1957 serving with CoB 31st Transportation Battalion as a specialist 4 in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1959. Before retiring in 1997, Joe worked for Nava Solutions, as a foreman for 28 1/2 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was always known to offer a helping hand.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Theresa Gately Colucci, on Nov. 27, 2015; baby girl, Collucci, stillborn in 1966; sister, Joan Harkins; four stepsisters, Elizabeth, Elenore, Katherine and Levina.
Joseph is survived by a son, Chris Collucci, of Cumbola; two grandchildren, Joshua and Madison Collicci, of New Philadelphia; sister, Deloris Sabisky, of Norfolk, Va.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the care of Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020