Joseph W. Rehnert, 78, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening at his residence.
Born in Pottsville, Nov. 8, 1940, he was a son of the late William G. and Edith L. (Long) Rehnert.
He attended Nativity BVM High School until his sophomore year, where he then attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Philadelphia, and earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy.
Joseph was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, where he was very involved in church activities. He served as a eucharistic minister and was president of the CYO board.
He was a social worker for the state of Pennsylvania for over 30 years, retiring in 2002.
His father had worked for the railroad and through this, Joseph developed a love of trains and collected many over the years. He was a member of the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society.
Joseph was very active in the Pottsville community, where he was a Nativity sports enthusiast. He coached and kept score for volleyball and softball. He also taught evening computer classes for adults.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Carol A. (Lipsky) Rehnert, to whom he was married 36 years; two daughters, Tina M., wife of Michael DeAlessio, of Williamsport, and Michelle C. Rehnert, wife of Gil A. Tabasa, of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Leona and Owen DeAlessio and Charley and Blaise Tabasa; his faithful companion, Toby.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Father David J. Loeper officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Joseph's memory be sent to St. John the Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Reading Railroad Heritage Museum, 500 S. Third St., Hamburg, PA 19526. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019