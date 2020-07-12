|
|
Brother Joseph Zutelis, 98, a member of Congregation of Holy Cross, passed away May 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Center, Valatie, N.Y.
Born in 1922, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of Casimir Zutelis and Magdalene Kisielius, both from Lithuania. Baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Parish, New Philadelphia, he attended the parish school and graduated from Blythe High School.
Then, advancing in a career at General Accounting Office, Washington, D.C., but feeling that something was lacking in his life, Joseph responded to the call to religious life and entered Congregation of Holy Cross. Brother Joseph made his first profession of vows as religious Brother at St. Joseph Novitiate, Rolling Prairie, Ind., on Aug. 16, 1950.
Brother Joseph completed his B.A. at St. Edward's University, Austin, Texas, and earned his M.A. at Wesleyan University, Middletown, Conn. Further studies took him to Oxford University, England, and Pontifical Gregorian University, Rome.
Much of Brother Joseph's ministry was devoted to teaching, beginning at Cathedral High School, Indianapolis, in 1953. He first taught commercial subjects there, but his life took a major turn when he was asked to fill in for a departing senior English teacher. He became legendary for his preparation of students not only as writers but for success in life. Brother Joseph remained at Cathedral for 10 years, and after shorter assignments at Holy Cross High School, Flushing, N.Y., and Notre Dame High School, West Haven, Conn. He was transferred to Holy Cross International School, Rome, Italy, where for 17 years he continued to develop in his students a love of literature, the arts and disciplined writing.
In 1986, Brother Joseph returned to New Philadelphia to provide home health care to his elder sisters, Helen Slapkus and Anna Ganunis. After they passed away, he resided with Brothers at Holy Cross High School, Flushing, N.Y., from 2007 until 2014, when he retired to St. Joseph Center, Valatie, N.Y. He passed away there peacefully in his 70th year of religious life, accomplished but humble, loved and revered by his many students around the world.
He is survived by a grandnephew, Joseph Ganunis, of New Philadelphia.
Due to the pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately with interment following in St. Joseph Center, Valatie, N.Y.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2020