Josephine M. Kodis, 97, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Frackville, died unexpectedly on April 4.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine M. Kodis.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Simon and Ursula Subacius Kodis. She was a registered nurse who worked as a World War II cadet in the nursing corp from 1942 to 1948.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her six sisters and one brother.
Josephine is survived by her two nephews, Leonard and his wife, Kathleen Grandis, and David Moran; her two nieces, Patricia Moran and Carol Toberman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, from St. Ann's Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday morning. Interment will be private. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 12, 2019