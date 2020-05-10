|
Josephine M. (Codi) Summers passed away May 7 at age 84.
She was a daughter of the late James and Mary (Janesco) Codi and was born in Palo Alto.
She was a former member of St. Joseph's Church, Pottsville, and graduated from Pottsville High School in 1953.
Josephine was married to the late Thomas Summers and they had two children, Michele, married to Sam Morgan, and Tommy Summers. They lived in Philadelphia.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Sammie Morgan; her brothers, Anthony and James Codi; her sister, Mary Ann (Codi) Garrity.
Josephine is survived by her children; her grandchildren, James and Joseph Morgan and Jennifer and Tommy Summers; her sister, Ann Marie (Codi) Campion; nieces and nephews.
Josephine will be interred at the former St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pottsville. In light of current circumstances, all services will be private.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020