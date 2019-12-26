Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Tananis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine M. Tananis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine M. Tananis Obituary
Josephine M. Tananis, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, at Country Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Bethlehem.

Josephine was born in Pottsville, July 20, 1924, a daughter of the late Mary (Shunk) and Joseph P. Mahal Sr., of Minersville.

She was the widow of Dr. Leonard J. Tananis, who died Jan. 13, 2019

She was a member of Saint Patrick Church, Pottsville.

She was a former school teacher and had studied at Pennsylvania State University.

Josephine was known for her impeccable fashion sense and stylish eye wear. She most loved spending time with her husband, whether working with him in his ophthalmology office or just quietly holding hands together.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Len, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul J. Mahal and Joseph P. Mahal Jr.

Josephine is survived by a daughter, Noreen T., wife of Thomas Marzano; two sons Dr. Richard, husband of Linda Tananis, Dr. L.J, husband of Robin Tananis; granddaughters, Marissa, wife of Adam Freitag, and Courtney Marzano; nieces and nephews.

All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Church of St. Patrick with Monsignor Edward O'Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -