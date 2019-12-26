|
|
Josephine M. Tananis, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, at Country Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Bethlehem.
Josephine was born in Pottsville, July 20, 1924, a daughter of the late Mary (Shunk) and Joseph P. Mahal Sr., of Minersville.
She was the widow of Dr. Leonard J. Tananis, who died Jan. 13, 2019
She was a member of Saint Patrick Church, Pottsville.
She was a former school teacher and had studied at Pennsylvania State University.
Josephine was known for her impeccable fashion sense and stylish eye wear. She most loved spending time with her husband, whether working with him in his ophthalmology office or just quietly holding hands together.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Len, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul J. Mahal and Joseph P. Mahal Jr.
Josephine is survived by a daughter, Noreen T., wife of Thomas Marzano; two sons Dr. Richard, husband of Linda Tananis, Dr. L.J, husband of Robin Tananis; granddaughters, Marissa, wife of Adam Freitag, and Courtney Marzano; nieces and nephews.
All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at Church of St. Patrick with Monsignor Edward O'Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019