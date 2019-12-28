|
|
Josephine M. Tananis, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, at Country Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Bethlehem.
All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Dec. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of St. Patrick, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward O'Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019