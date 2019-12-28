Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Church of St. Patrick
Josephine M. Tananis


1924 - 2019
Josephine M. Tananis Obituary
Josephine M. Tananis, 95, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, at Country Meadows Nursing & Rehab Center, Bethlehem.

All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Dec. 28, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of St. Patrick, Pottsville, with Monsignor Edward O'Connor officiating. Interment will be in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -