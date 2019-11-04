|
Josephine R. Dallatore, 81, of McKeansburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, at her residence.
Josephine was born in Pottsville, Feb. 7, 1938, a daughter of the late June Decker and Daniel Stamm. She was the widow of Joseph Dallatore.
Josephine was a member of Christ Church McKeansburg and American Legion, Hamburg.
In addition to being a homemaker, she worked as a machine operator in the textile industry.
Josephine is survived by four sons, Joseph Dallatore, Richard Dallatore, Karen, William (Chipper) Dallatore, husband of Donna, and Mark Dallatore, husband of Barbara. Josephine is also survived by her sister, Barbara, widow of Bruce Moyer; grandchildren, Kelly, Kacie, Mason and Megan. Her great-grandchildren are Gage, Cale and Dawson, and Josephine was looking forward to a fourth great-grandchild.
Services are going to be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to either Schuylkill EMS or New Ringgold EMS in Josephine's memory. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 4, 2019