Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Josephine Rudyk

Josephine Rudyk Obituary
Josephine Rudyk, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday at home.

Born Dec. 1, 1929, in Primrose, Cass Township, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Strezlecki Rudyk.

She was a 1947 graduate of Cass Township High School. As a young woman, she was employed by the former Jackson Blouse, Primrose, and later worked at Indiantown Gap, retiring in 1985 after 31 years of service.

She was a faithful member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Minersville, where she was active with B.V.M. Sodality and St. Nicholas Choir.

The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Anna Ortlip, William Rudyk and Helen Denneny.

Josephine is survived by six nieces, Judith Orr (spouse, Robert), of Honeybrook, Karen Macaluso (spouse, Adam), of Reston, Va., Paula Herrington (spouse, Scott), of Chantilly, Va., Joan Scheurer (spouse, Dave), of Feasterville, Marie Pavonarius (spouse, Michael), of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Eileen Meyers (spouse, Keith), of Bensalem; great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will accept visitors from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Church, 415 Front St., Minersville, after which visitation will end. Requiem Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Branch Township The family prefers contributions to St. Nicholas Church. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
