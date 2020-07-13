Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Joshua B. "JP" Phillippy

Joshua B. "JP" Phillippy Obituary

Joshua "JP" B. Phillippy, 22, of Ashland, passed away July 4, 2020, in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County.

Born Dec. 24, 1997, in Hershey, he was a son of Candace Daubert and husband, Darryl Lockett, of Ashland, and Craig James and girlfriend, Samantha Wendling, of Tower City.

He was a 2015 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and attended Vo-Tech for small engine repair.

Joshua was a machine operator for USS Achey Inc.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a son, Hunter Leo Emery; sister, Autumn Kaufman, of Pine Grove; brother, Brandon Daubert, of Pine Grove; grandparents, William Kaufman and companion, Chris Adcock, of Branchdale, Thomas and Rhonda Schneck, of Pine Grove, William and Kathy James, of Alaska, Linda Phillippy, of North Carolina, and the late Jeffrey Phillippy.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wesleyan Church, 74 Bethel Road, Pine Grove, with Pastor Kenny Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Operation Hugs & Kisses, 127 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 13, 2020
