Joyce A. Balthaser Obituary
Joyce A. (Fisher) Balthaser, 83, of Strausstown, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

She was the wife of the late Norman R. Balthaser Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage at his time of passing on April 2, 2003.

Born in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late George and Edyth (Zerbe) Fisher.

Joyce was the sole proprietor of her own beauty shop and was working as a hair dresser for the last 53 years until the current pandemic. She loved doing hair and working with all of her clients. She was a lifetime member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC. Joyce also enjoyed visiting the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company and made sure to never miss their monthly breakfasts.

She was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Denise, wife of Art Crouse, of Strausstown, and Diane Faust, of West Lawn; grandchildren, Stefanie Snyder and Erik Faust; her sisters, Darlene Reed, Gloria Renninger, Annette Adams, Joan Cake; very special nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company, 50 East Ave., Strausstown, PA 19559. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020
