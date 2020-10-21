Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Clifford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce A. Clifford Obituary

Joyce A. Clifford, 78, of Tower City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Joyce was born Dec. 8, 1941, in Grantville, a daughter of the late David and Marie Rhoads.

Joyce enjoyed being surrounded by family, always looking forward to her summer picnics. She enjoyed gardening, her poodles and her grand-fur babies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clifford, June 7, 2020; four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Pautienus, Esq., and her husband William, Tower City; nieces and nephews.

Joyce will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Williamstown, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -