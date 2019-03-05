Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce A. Gurski. View Sign

Joyce Ann Gurski, 80, of Schuylkill Haven, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019, at her residence.



Born in Piedmont, S.C., Aug. 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Nell Clardy.



Joyce was an excellent student and a graduate of Pelzer High School, Class of 1956.



Her love for children helped realize her goal of becoming an LPN, Labor and Delivery, working for the Army at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Ill.; Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Fort Belvoir Hospital, Lorton, Va.



Joyce loved being a nurse and received numerous awards and accommodations for her dedicated service of more than 25 years. Joyce was an avid reader and gardener who enjoyed sharing her passions with whomever she came in contact.



She was a member of Jerusalem Evanglical Luth-eran Church of Schuylkill Haven.



Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles; three sons, Rodney and his wife, Lillie, Randy and his wife, Doris, and Richard; one daughter, Robin and her husband, John; four granddaughters, Melissa and her husband, Trevor Richards, Melanie and her husband, Justin Dearlove, Kristen and her husband, Jason Jolivette, and Lauren Heeley; two grandsons, Matthew Gurski and Nicholas Heeley; four great-granddaughters, Abigail, Madeleine and Olivia Richards and Sophie Jolivette; two great-grandsons, Gabriel Jolivette and Owen Dearlove; nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service March 7 at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Celebration of Life funeral service conducted by The Rev. David Rowe will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment service immediately following at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Joyce Ann Gurski, 80, of Schuylkill Haven, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019, at her residence.Born in Piedmont, S.C., Aug. 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Nell Clardy.Joyce was an excellent student and a graduate of Pelzer High School, Class of 1956.Her love for children helped realize her goal of becoming an LPN, Labor and Delivery, working for the Army at Scott Air Force Base, Belleville, Ill.; Tripler Army Hospital, Honolulu, Hawaii, and Fort Belvoir Hospital, Lorton, Va.Joyce loved being a nurse and received numerous awards and accommodations for her dedicated service of more than 25 years. Joyce was an avid reader and gardener who enjoyed sharing her passions with whomever she came in contact.She was a member of Jerusalem Evanglical Luth-eran Church of Schuylkill Haven.Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles; three sons, Rodney and his wife, Lillie, Randy and his wife, Doris, and Richard; one daughter, Robin and her husband, John; four granddaughters, Melissa and her husband, Trevor Richards, Melanie and her husband, Justin Dearlove, Kristen and her husband, Jason Jolivette, and Lauren Heeley; two grandsons, Matthew Gurski and Nicholas Heeley; four great-granddaughters, Abigail, Madeleine and Olivia Richards and Sophie Jolivette; two great-grandsons, Gabriel Jolivette and Owen Dearlove; nieces and nephews.A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service March 7 at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A Celebration of Life funeral service conducted by The Rev. David Rowe will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment service immediately following at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home

24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

570-385-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close