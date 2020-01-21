|
Joyce Barbara (Miller) Condrack, 86, passed away in New Jersey during a brief hospital stay.
Born July 14, 1933, in West Brunswick Township, a daughter of the late Helen Elizabeth (Sheipe) Miller and Lester Wayne Miller. Married April 11, 1953, she was the widow of Joseph Eugene Condrack, who predeceased her in November 2002.
Joyce lived and worked in the Orwigsburg area for most of her life, leaving the area to reside with her son, Joseph Robert Condrack, in Roselle, N.J., in 2004. Joyce loved the New York Yankees and NASCAR, cheering on Jeff Gordon for all his racing years and playing HAUSIE (cards) with her family.
Joyce was predeceased by brother, Robert Charles Miller; sisters, Frances Marie (Miller) Kauterman, wife of Paul Kauterman, and Joanne Phylis (Miller) Rudloff.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Joseph Robert Condrack, widower of Kathleen (Paul) Condrack, who passed November 2004, with whom she resided, and Jeffrey Paul Condrack, husband of Kerry Lee (Nemits) Condrack, of Hamburg; sisters, Peggy Ann (Miller) Fleagle, widow of Robert Irwin Fleagle, Hamburg, and Yvonne Carlo (Miller) Bowe, Orwigsburg. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Hilarie Joy Condrack, of Hamburg, and Jessica Lynn Condrack, of Roselle, N.J.; one grandson, Jamie Paul Condrack, husband of Janice (Ventura) Condrack, of Roselle Park, N.J.
With the assistance of Mastapeter Funeral Home, Roselle Park, N.J., all arrangements were private and at the discretion of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 21, 2020