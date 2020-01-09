|
Joyce Dean, 84, longtime registered nurse at Pottsville Hospital, died Dec. 23, 2019, following complications after heart surgery in Bethesda, Md.
According to a statement from her children, "Joyce Dean was a loving and humble woman who loved theater, music, life, her children and her grandchildren. She always cared for others more than herself, forging her own path, raising two children completely on her own and often working three jobs to make sure we had every opportunity in life open to us. We will miss her more than words can say."
Joyce Dean was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Shamokin, a daughter of Lena and Thomas Jefferson Hoover.
After graduating as valedictorian from Coal Township High School, Class of 1953, she completed nursing training at Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. She served as a registered nurse for 40 years, retiring from Pottsville Hospital in 1999 at the age of 64.
She possessed a lovely singing voice, which she shared through Schuylkill County Community Chorus, The Sweet Adelines and as part of the choir at Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville, where she was a member for 50 years. She was a pianist and organist and acted in many community theater productions.
Her daughter, Jennifer Jo Clark (50), of Silver Spring, Md., is an attorney who, among other accomplishments, clerked for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Her son, Bradley Dean (49), of New York City, is a veteran theater performer who currently plays Monsieur Andre in The Phantom of the Opera, his 12th Broadway Show.
She was the oldest of three children and is survived by her brother, Thomas Jefferson Hoover II (78), of New Jersey; a sister, Linda Hoover (75), of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Ana Miles (27), Emma Dean (17), Toby Clark (16), Oliver Dean (12) and Megan Clark (8); one great-grandchild, Colin Smith (7).
She adored family gatherings and took great pride in attending her grandchildrens' many events and performances. She remained a devoted and beloved friend to many in the Pottsville area and beyond throughout her life and never left the house without her lipstick.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service honoring the life of Joyce Dean at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at The Majestic Theater, 290 N. Centre St., Pottsville. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of her favorite organizations, The Broadway Inspirational Voices. broadwayinspirationalvoices.org.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 9, 2020