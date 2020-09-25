Home

Joyce E. Onisick

Joyce E. Onisick Obituary

Joyce E. Onisick (nee Krishisky), LPN, 76, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community after fighting bravely against Alzheimer's Disease for many years.

Born in Shenandoah, on Sept. 2, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Sarah (Katulis) Krishisky.

Joyce was a graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School, then she went on to the Marlin School of Nursing where she became an LPN. She worked as an LPN for the Good Samaritan Hospital in Pottsville for many years until her retirement.

Joyce was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fan. She loved all animals, especially her dogs, and enjoyed to sing and dance at the Moose and Eagles Clubs.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Krishisky; one daughter, Jody (nee Onisick) Paulukonis, and one granddaugter, Krystal Lombardo.

She leaves behind two sons, John "Jake" Onisick and wife, Michelle, Shenandoah, and James Onisick, Frackville; one daughter, Joyce Stanton, Frackville; one brother, Theodore Krishisky and wife, Wanda, Washington State; eight grandchildren, Desiree Dunleavy and husband, William, Jessica Navitsky and husband, Jeffery, Sarah Frey and husband, Anthony, Amanda Onisick and Joseph Baco, John Onisick and wife Jillian, Jennifer Onisick and Stephen Quinn, James Onisick, and Thomas Stanton. eight great-grandchildren, Cody Wagner, Aaron Paulukonis, Albrie Frey, Nicholas Navitsky, Abigail Quinn, Alex Frey, Kaden Quinn, and John Theo Onisick.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Scripture services will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Monsignor Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the: of Schuylkill County or the Activity Fund for the Shenandoah Senior Living Community. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
