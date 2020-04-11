Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Joyce M. Smith

Joyce M. Smith Obituary
Joyce M. Smith, 68, of Pottsville, passed away at her residence Tuesday evening surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 5, 1952, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Loretta Winn Heffner and the late Harry Heffner.

She was employed and retired as a nurse from Wernersville State Hospital.

In addition to her mother, Loretta Winn Heffner, Pottsville, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Smith Sr., Pottsville; son, Harold Smith Jr. and wife, Cristal Smith, Pottsville; daughters, Debra Holmes, Frackville, and Kelly Denison, Lebanon; brother, David Heffner and wife, Lisa, New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Keith Holmes, Harlee Holmes, Stephen Holmes, Kortney Smith, Jerset-Lynn Cook, Mia Smith and Penelope Smith.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
