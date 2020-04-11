|
Joyce M. Smith, 68, of Pottsville, passed away at her residence Tuesday evening surrounded by her loving family.
Born Jan. 5, 1952, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Loretta Winn Heffner and the late Harry Heffner.
She was employed and retired as a nurse from Wernersville State Hospital.
In addition to her mother, Loretta Winn Heffner, Pottsville, she is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harold Smith Sr., Pottsville; son, Harold Smith Jr. and wife, Cristal Smith, Pottsville; daughters, Debra Holmes, Frackville, and Kelly Denison, Lebanon; brother, David Heffner and wife, Lisa, New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Keith Holmes, Harlee Holmes, Stephen Holmes, Kortney Smith, Jerset-Lynn Cook, Mia Smith and Penelope Smith.
Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2020