Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Reed Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Dimon Funeral Homes Inc 644 E Grand Ave Tower City , PA 17980 (717)-647-2741 Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Reed Hoffman, 92, of Tower City, passed away Thursday.



Born in Tower City, June 7, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Lena Rickert Reed.



Joyce retired after 25 years of service from Williams Valley School District as a high school secretary. Following retirement, she could often be seen riding "shotgun" with her husband delivering oil for the family business, Shuey and Hoffman Fuels. She was a member of the Jr. Order of Mechanics.



Joyce loved her church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, where she was a member of the choir for over seventy years, a former Sunday school teacher, and played the piano as an accompaniment to the organ during Sunday worship services.



She enjoyed reading Guideposts magazine, doing puzzles and spending evenings during the summer sitting on her porch chatting with friends and neighbors.



Joyce was an accomplished crocheter, making hundreds of baby sweaters, booties and blankets. She crocheted for Seafarers International, making over 200 caps for sailors. Joyce will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and greeting you with a hug or a kiss.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carl W. Hoffman, 2014; a sister, Ramona Shuey; and a brother, Jack Reed.



Surviving are her two sons, Shawn Hoffman and his wife, LuAnn, Williamstown, and Peter Hoffman and his husband, Robert Bellon, Tower City; nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Lauren Blatt presiding. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Following the services, a luncheon and time of fellowship will be held in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Grand Avenue, Tower City, PA 17980. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Joyce Reed Hoffman, 92, of Tower City, passed away Thursday.Born in Tower City, June 7, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Lena Rickert Reed.Joyce retired after 25 years of service from Williams Valley School District as a high school secretary. Following retirement, she could often be seen riding "shotgun" with her husband delivering oil for the family business, Shuey and Hoffman Fuels. She was a member of the Jr. Order of Mechanics.Joyce loved her church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Tower City, where she was a member of the choir for over seventy years, a former Sunday school teacher, and played the piano as an accompaniment to the organ during Sunday worship services.She enjoyed reading Guideposts magazine, doing puzzles and spending evenings during the summer sitting on her porch chatting with friends and neighbors.Joyce was an accomplished crocheter, making hundreds of baby sweaters, booties and blankets. She crocheted for Seafarers International, making over 200 caps for sailors. Joyce will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and greeting you with a hug or a kiss.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Carl W. Hoffman, 2014; a sister, Ramona Shuey; and a brother, Jack Reed.Surviving are her two sons, Shawn Hoffman and his wife, LuAnn, Williamstown, and Peter Hoffman and his husband, Robert Bellon, Tower City; nieces and nephews.A celebration of Joyce's life will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Lauren Blatt presiding. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church. Following the services, a luncheon and time of fellowship will be held in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 415 E. Grand Avenue, Tower City, PA 17980. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close