Joyce T. Foster died March 10, 2019, at the age of 80, after an 18-month struggle with heart and kidney failure.
She was welcomed to heaven by her husband, Frank Foster; her brothers, Norman Leo and Earl Leslie Tyson; her sister, Virginia Ruth Tyson Linder.
A daughter of the late Charles Earl Tyson and Esther Henderson Tyson, Joyce was born and raised in Norristown. She moved north in the late 1960s and resided over 30 years in Schuylkill County. In 2001, she relocated to Florida, ultimately living in Vero Beach.
Raised in the Schwenkfelder church, Joyce was a woman of tremendous faith who truly believed "all things work together for good to them that love God" (Romans 8:28). Her amazingly quirky sense of humor brought laughter to all those around her. She was a strong and wonderful person who lived her faith for all to see, and her family and friends were blessed to be deeply loved by her.
She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Foster, of Vero Beach, Fla.; her sister, Thelma (Ty) McNeal, of Quakertown; nieces and nephews.
A life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Immanuel E.C. Church in Drehersville. All who knew her are welcome. Further details and an online memorial are at www.forevermissed.com/joyce-t-foster.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 17, 2019