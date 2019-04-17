Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce T. Foster. View Sign

Joyce T. Foster died March 10, 2019, at the age of 80, after an 18-month struggle with heart and kidney failure.



She was welcomed to heaven by her husband, Frank Foster; her brothers, Norman Leo and Earl Leslie Tyson; her sister, Virginia Ruth Tyson Linder.



A daughter of the late Charles Earl Tyson and Esther Henderson Tyson, Joyce was born and raised in Norristown. She moved north in the late 1960s and resided over 30 years in Schuylkill County. In 2001, she relocated to Florida, ultimately living in Vero Beach.



Raised in the Schwenkfelder church, Joyce was a woman of tremendous faith who truly believed "all things work together for good to them that love God" (Romans 8:28). Her amazingly quirky sense of humor brought laughter to all those around her. She was a strong and wonderful person who lived her faith for all to see, and her family and friends were blessed to be deeply loved by her.



She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Foster, of Vero Beach, Fla.; her sister, Thelma (Ty) McNeal, of Quakertown; nieces and nephews.



A life celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Immanuel E.C. Church in Drehersville. All who knew her are welcome. Further details and an online memorial are at



916 17th Street

Vero Beach , FL 32960

Strunk Funeral Home - Vero Beach - Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach , FL 32960
772-562-2325

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close