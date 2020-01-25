|
Joyce V. (Keefe) Pallina, RN, 86, of Mahanoy Plane, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Sept. 20, 1933, in Mahanoy Plane, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Barrett) Keefe.
She was a 1951 graduate of the former Gilberton High School and the former Hazleton State Hospital School of Nursing.
Joyce was a retired registered nurse (RN) having last been employed at the former Pottsville Hospital.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, John A. Pallina, and her daughter, Joyce M. Dempsey.
Surviving are one son, John Keating Jr., of Dublin, Ga.; three grandsons, John Keating III, of Shenandoah, Ian Keating and his fiancée, Linda Labert, of Weatherly, and Sean Keating, of York; two great-granddaughters, Ava Marie and Arianna Grace Keating; her daughter-in-law, Marian Long and her husband, George, of Shenandoah; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will be held from 8 until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
