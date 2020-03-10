Home

Jude J. Grassa

Jude J. Grassa Obituary
Jude J. Grassa, 59, of Saint Clair, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.

Born April 6, 1960, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late John A. and Annette (Gretsky) Grassa.

He was a 1978 graduate of Saint Clair Area High School and a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, where he played the organ for many years.

Jude was the owner and designer at the former Grassa Florist in Saint Clair.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jaqueline Agosti.

Surviving are daughter, Janalene Grassa, of New Philadelphia; a granddaughter, Gracyn Stiles, who was the joy of his life; brother, Gereon Grassa, of Saint Clair; sister, Greta Thode, of Boise, Idaho; companion, Laura Pernick, of Saint Clair; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Monsignor William F. Glosser and the Rev. Leo Maletz will be concelebrants. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, bring more flowers. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery No. 2, Minersville.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
