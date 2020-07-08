|
Judith A. Frindt, 61, of Girardville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born March 11, 1959, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Edna (Price) Boivin.
Her husband of 34 years, Robert J. Frindt Sr., passed away Aug. 31, 2011.
Judith was last employed by Trinity Mission Nursing Home for over 20 years. Prior to that, she worked at Gracedale.
She loved spending time with her family. She was an avid bingo player and Philadelphia Eagles fan.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Catherine L. Schrantz and Kristine J. Melsom; a grandson, Thomas Melsom; two brothers, Thomas and Michael Boivin.
Surviving are two sons, Nicholas M. and Robert J. Frindt Jr., both of Girardville; a daughter, Angie L. Radar and her husband, Scott, of Bethlehem; four brothers, Robert Boivin, of Chicago, Ill., Gary and William Boivin, both of Dayton, Ohio, and David Boivin, of Easton; two sisters, Nancy Myers and Mary Prichett, both of Dayton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, Nicole, Michael S., Alexis, Aubrey, Meado, Daniel, Michael C., Joey and Cayden; a great-granddaughter, Penelope.
A memorial calling hour will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Strunk Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Northampton St., Wilson Borough. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2020