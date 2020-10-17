Home

Judith "Judy" A. Mogish, 74, of Quakake, died peacefully Oct. 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Armonk, N.Y., after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer.

Born May 27, 1946, in Hazleton, to the late Emanuel and Sylvia (Zellner) Garcia, she was predeceased by her devoted husband, Metro "Mitch" J. Mogish Jr., in 1990, and her beloved sister, Tina Garcia-Frye, in 2012.

Judy was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School, enjoyed working with her friends over the years in markets in Hometown, Kutztown and Mahoning Valley and was a longstanding member of Christ United Church of Christ, Barnesville.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Christine (Michael) Di Paolo, of Armonk, N.Y.; her cherished grandchildren, Nicole and Michael; godson and nephew, Jason Yanuzzi (Adrienne), of Quakake; brother-in-law, Thomas Mogish, of Barnesville; cousin, Janet Richie, of Shenandoah; an additional nephew, a niece and many cousins and good friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Christ United Church of Christ, Barnesville, and interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Judy's memory to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 17, 2020
