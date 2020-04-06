|
Julia A. "Dolly" Gogno, 83, formerly of Brier City, Norwegian Township passed away Friday, April 3, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
Born and raised in Dowdentown, she was a daughter of the late John Stefansky and t Anna Kalinich.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stefansky Barton, and her husband, Charles Gogno.
Surviving are a son, Charlie Gogno, husband of Anita, Hatfield; a daughter, Diane Gogno Rollins, Sinking Spring, wife of Vince Rollins; five grandsons, Nicholas Gogno, Philadelphia, Nathan Gogno, Pottsville, Neil Gogno, Quakertown, and Mitchell Rollins and Joshua Rollins, both of Sinking Spring; a great-grandchild, Vivian Gogno, Philadelphia.
Julie was co-owner of The Blue Front, a clothing store in Minersville, for many years. She was active in the area merchants association and contributed her time and talents to helping strengthen the local business community. She also worked for many years at the Acme in Pottsville.
She was an active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Minersville, where she helped organize fundraisers for the school and church. She loved cooking, gathering the family for holidays and Sunday dinners, traveling with friends, listening to polka music and being involved in her church and community. While most of her life was spent in Brier City, she spent the last several years in Sinking Spring, lovingly cared for by her daughter and son-in-law.
All services are private. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Julia's name to Nativity BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, 504 Summit Ave., Reading, PA 19611. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
