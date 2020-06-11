|
|
Julia C. Supernavich, 97, of Barnesville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Julia was born June 15, 1922, in New Boston, a daughter of the late Caroline (Musial) and Julius Onefsky.
She graduated from Mahanoy Township High School, Class of 1941.
After high school, she worked for the war effort in World War II in Washington, D.C.
She was a member of St. Richards Church, Barnesville.
She belonged to several senior citizens organizations around the area and also belonged to Ryan Township Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by son, Vincent; brothers, Michael, Adam, Edward, Joseph and Franci; sisters, Mary Hieland and Annie Musial.
Julia is survived by a daughter, Patricia Blew, of Barnesville; grandchildren, Jason and Eric; great-grandchildren, Noah, Haley and Jake; step-great-grandchildren, Rachel, Beckie and Abigail; a niece, Deloris and her husband, Edwin.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2020