Julia Cresina, 95, of Frackville, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born Oct. 7, 1924, in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Julia (Dziczek) Halupa.
She worked at the former Raubin Co. and Martin Dress Co., Frackville.
She was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Cresina, on Jan. 4, 1990; eight brothers, Andrew, John, Michael, Nicholas, Frank, Metro, Harry and Peter Halupa; one sister, Olga Farrone.
Surviving are daughter, Marianne Goodhead, of Boynton Beach, Fla.; two sons, William Cresina, of Kingston, Michael Cresina, of Sandpoint, Idaho; grandson, Brandon Cresina; nieces and nephews.
Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville, PA 17931. The Rev. Petro Zvarych will be officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday with Parastas at 9:45 a.m. at the Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Memorial Fund, 245 S. Middle St., Frackville, PA 17931. Burial will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020