Julia (Melnick) Gottschall, 92, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Hamilton Arms Center, Lancaster.
Born Dec. 15, 1927, in Forestville, and raised in Minersville, Julia was a daughter of the late Roman and Fannie (Prytyskacz) Melnick. She was married to the late John J. Gottschall.
Anyone who ever spent any time with Julia speaks of her with fond, lasting memories. She lived to serve God by serving others, and volunteered her gifts daily at the Historic St. Mary Catholic Church for 62 years. In addition to spending her voluntary time by polishing brass, cleaning pews, mending garments and leading the Rosary over the years, she sat on several church committees in leadership roles, and would often speak to tour groups as the resident church historian. Julia did not spend all of her time at church - while at home, she was an avid Scrabble player, often playing several solitaire games (her left hand vs. her right hand) in a single day. She took pride in being the first member of her family to graduate from high school, and she was always reading a book or novel when she wasn't studying scripture. She enjoyed caring for her home and yard, and she could sharpen a mower blade on her grinding wheel just as well as serve a delicious full meal to her loving family and numerous friends.
Julia was preceded in death by her loving husband, the late John J. Gottschall, on Jan. 8, 1991; as well as her seven brothers, Michael, John, Frank, Wassel, Andrew, Peter and Nicholas; four sisters, Marie, Ann, Theresa and Helen.
Julia is survived by her four devoted children, Julianne Reid, of Lancaster, Janet Loyd and her husband, Harry Woodrow, of Lancaster, Jane Couch and her husband, Ray, of Willis Point, Texas, and Joe Gottschall and his husband, Scott Woody, of Rehoboth Beach, Del. Also surviving are her five adoring grandchildren, Max Campbell and his wife, Tina, of Lancaster, Mindy Campbell and her husband, Ryan Hoffmaster, of Millersville, Adria (Couch) Weger and her husband, Jeremy, of Friendswood, Texas, Lindsay (Gottschall) Hrybyk and her husband, Alex, of Millersville, Md., and Arin (Couch) Sue, of Willis Point, Texas; her five cherished great-grandchildren, Annabeth Weger, Liam Hoffmaster, Ethan Hrybyk, Elliot Weger and Hannah Hrybyk; one sister, Stella (Melnick) Enge, of Black Jack, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, with Father Brian Wayne officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julia's memory may be made to Historic St. Mary's Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 26, 2020