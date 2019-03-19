Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius George "JuJu" Deriscavage. View Sign

Julius George "JuJu" Deriscavage, 71, of Mahanoy City, passed away at home Saturday, March 16, while in the company of family members.



Julius was born in Mahanoy City, on Feb. 16, 1948, a son of the late Frances Sherkness and Julius Deriscavage.



He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1966.



He served in the Army as a sergeant in the



He retired from Parish Steel Dana Corp., Reading, where he worked for 32 years.



He was an honorable member of the Kentucky Colonels, American Division Veterans Association, charter member of Eastern division Americal, Mahanoy City Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Post 74, life member of the Disabled Veterans and United Steel Workers Union.



Julius was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Kalinock, and her son, Michael Kalinock.



Julius is survived by a sister, Geraldine "Geri," wife of Jim Oslar, of Mahanoy City. He is also survived by nieces, Suzie, Mahanoy City, and Michelle and her husband, Tim, Kalamazoo, Mich.; nephews, Paul and his companion, Wendy, Minersville, David and his wife, Nicole, Vienna, Va., Jeffrey and his wife, Marcia, Blakeslee, Jim Oslar, New Cumberland, and Chris and his wife, Tani, Ringtown.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mahanoy City Elks 695 Lodge of Sorrow service will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Donations can be made to American Legion Post 74, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.



