June Alice Collins, 93, of Pottsville, accepted her Lord's embrace Aug. 24, 2019.
June was born at home, June 9, 1926, in Palo Alto, Pa.
June graduated with the Class of 1944 from Pottsville High School.
June married the late Thomas Collins in 1946 and became a loving mother of 11 children.
As a young mother, June helped with the care of her elderly neighbors. She was a volunteer at St. Patrick School cafeteria and Easter Seals. Later in life, as a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, she had a mission to serve God. June enjoyed writing, including religious articles and poems. She took a keen interest in current events and offered her wisdom to those around her, making her a great conversationalist. She had a great love for animals and a lively enthusiasm for horse racing. She will be greatly missed and always remembered for her wit, dry sense of humor and unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Breininger Poticher; her father, Robert "Harry" Poticher; and sister, Marion Brigade Kominetz; granddaughter, Melissa Kurtz; great-granddaughter, Mikayla Zukosky. June was the last surviving member of her family.
June is survived by her children, Lee Collins, James Collins, William Collins, Maureen Collins Salem, Marianne Collins Kurtz, Thomas Collins, Michael Collins, Martin Collins, Sara Collins Krammes, Teresa Collins Hauck and Elizabeth Collins. She is survived by 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Pottsville, with the Rev. Dolores Evans-Smith officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, June requested a donation gift be provided to Trinity Episcopal Church, 200 S. Second St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
