June F. Davis Harris, 88, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her granddaughter Teresa by her side.



Born in Mount Carbon on June 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Irene May DeLong Davis.



She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church, Pottsville. She worked in the garment industry for several years and the Pottsville Republican in the circulation department. She loved to write poetry, knitting, cats and dogs, and most importantly, she loved her family.



She was preceded in death by her late husband, James L. Harris; sons, Terrence and William; daughter, Lisa Jean; stepdaughter, Carolyn; and granddaughter, Tiffany Rae.



June is survived by her stepsons, James Jr. and Robert Harris; stepdaughter, Joann Autera, and her "adopted daughter," Donna Rohrbaugh. June was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. June is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Pastor John Wallace will be officiating. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary