June L. "Tootles" Zimmerman, 74, of Willow Lake, North Manheim Township, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by most of her immediate family.
Born June 20, 1945, at home in Willow Lake, North Manheim Township, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Voydik) Gradwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sons, Daniel, and twins John "Binky" and Lester Zimmerman; a daughter, Mary Jo Zimmerman; three brothers, Joe, Walter and Ed Gradwell; four sisters, Janet and Eva Gradwell, Mary Mennig and Catherine Cornell.
She attended Auburn, Schuylkill Haven and Blue Mountain schools.
She had worked at The Onyx, The Walk In Shoe Co. and did some waitressing at Mennig's Tavern. She loved traveling with her husband and son with the family business.
She also loved to play bingo, color, bird watching and spending time with the family.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Zimmerman, Willow Lake, North Manheim Township; a daughter, Karen Zimmerman, of Willow Lake, North Manheim Township; a son, Todd Zimmerman Sr. and fiancee, Jodi Mcgovern, of Schuylkill Haven; two granddaughters, Andrea Zimmerman, of Willow Lake, North Manheim Township, and Brittanie Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandsons, John Zimmerman, of Cressona, and Todd Zimmerman Jr. and fiancee, Alex Fidler, of Cressona; two sisters, Shirley Koury, wife of Peter Koury, of Florida, and Marge Thompson, wife of the late Ceicel Thompson, Temple; a brother, John Gradwell, husband of Dolores Gradwell, of Northhampton; a sister-in-law, Bernie Gradwell; nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 3, 2020