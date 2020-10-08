Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
June Lorraine Stutzman


1929 - 2020
June Lorraine Stutzman Obituary

June Lorraine Stutzman, 91, a resident of Green Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation, Pottsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 30, 1929, in Spring Glen, a daughter of the late of Thomas and Tillie Welker Wolfgang.

June was a graduate of the former Hubley Township High School.

She was a homemaker most of her life. In the past, she had worked for the former AA Shade Egg Processing, Spring Glen.

June was a member of Church of God, Valley View.

She loved watching Phillies games on TV.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Stutzman, in 2001; a daughter, Judith A. Hirst, in 2017; brothers, Irving and Thomas Wolfgang; a sister, Jean Coleman; nephew, James Coleman.

She is survived by son, Gerald T. Stutzman and wife, Cathy, of Hegins; grandson, Peter Hirst and wife, Robin, of McKinney, Texas; three granddaughters, Jennifer Foster and husband, Cody, of Tacoma, Wash., Allyson Zimmerman and husband, Alex, of Hegins, and Chelsea Stutzman, of Hegins; three great-grandsons, Ryan Hirst, Reed Foster and Jude Zimmerman; two great-granddaughters, Fiona Foster, and Gwendolyn Zimmerman, and one on the way this month; a sister-in-law, Margaret "Pegge" Wolfgang, of Collegeville; nieces.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curt Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Mark's Cemetery, Spring Glen. Memorial contributions can be made to Valley View Church of God, 900 W. Main St., Valley View. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
