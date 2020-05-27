|
June Regina (Oncidi) Wall, 70, of Mahanoy City, passed away May 25, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home, Shenandoah.
Born in West Mahanoy Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Jean (Golden) Oncidi.
She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School in 1968 and was previously employed by Eagle Brothers Factory, Mahanoy City. She was a devoted Catholic her entire life and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Daniel R. Wall, in 2006.
Surviving are her children, Dina Marie (Wall) Kuzma, Karen (Wall) Yedsena and Eddie Wall and his wife, Maria; sisters, JoAnne (Oncidi) Horton, wife of Charley, May (Oncidi) Myler, wife of Patrick, Mary Ellen (Oncidi) Moorefield, wife of Dan; brothers-in-law, Donald Wall and wife, Kathy, and Jack Wall; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020