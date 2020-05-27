Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Resources
More Obituaries for June Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Regina Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Regina Wall Obituary
June Regina (Oncidi) Wall, 70, of Mahanoy City, passed away May 25, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Home, Shenandoah.

Born in West Mahanoy Township, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Jean (Golden) Oncidi.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School in 1968 and was previously employed by Eagle Brothers Factory, Mahanoy City. She was a devoted Catholic her entire life and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Daniel R. Wall, in 2006.

Surviving are her children, Dina Marie (Wall) Kuzma, Karen (Wall) Yedsena and Eddie Wall and his wife, Maria; sisters, JoAnne (Oncidi) Horton, wife of Charley, May (Oncidi) Myler, wife of Patrick, Mary Ellen (Oncidi) Moorefield, wife of Dan; brothers-in-law, Donald Wall and wife, Kathy, and Jack Wall; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -