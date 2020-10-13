Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
June Rosalie Reedy

June Rosalie Reedy Obituary

June Rosalie Reedy, 84, of Palo Alto, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill.

Born Nov. 27, 1935, in Port Trevorton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Sadie (Aumiller) Kerstetter.

She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School, Class of 1952. June was a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Port Carbon. She loved gardening, sewing and shopping on QVC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William G. Reedy, on April 23, 2017, and a brother, Larry Kerstetter.

June is survived by two daughters, June Shirey and her husband, David, Pottsville, and Vicki Hesse and her husband, Scott, Palo Alto; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lawrence Kerstetter and his wife, Shirley, Port Trevorton; nieces and nephews.

A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Regnal Leibensperger, SALM, officiating. Relatives and Friends are invited to a viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
