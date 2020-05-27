Home

June Slingluff

June Slingluff Obituary
June Slingluff, born Jan. 21 1942, in Girardville, named by her dad, Charles Vanhorn, because she was a breath of summer in the depths of winter.

She was like her mom, Edna, gentle, kind and nurturing. She left us and went to her native land in heaven May 24. She was a faithful follower of Jesus, a wise and gracious mother, a joyful, playful grandmother, a friend, an encourager, a helper. She made many many homes from Trenton to Singapore and so many places in between - always at home with her children, grandchildren and church family. She was 'Happy' the clown, sharing the love of Jesus with children - yes, she was a clown for Jesus. She later worked as a home health aide and did some hospice work before she retired in Ringtown.

Her grandson, Noah, has gone on ahead of her.

She is survived by her siblings, Joyce, Charles, Lois, Ruth and Sandy; her children, Mandy, Rick and Perry; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Samantha, Ashley, Meggan, Bethany, Lydia, Timothy, Josiah, Joshua, Zoey and Emma; her great-grandchildren, Elyse, Alexander, Charlotte, Alyssa, Aida and Ezra, are here among us remembering June.

June longed for a permanent home to call her own. Please join us in celebrating her final and glorious homecoming. Services will be private. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020
