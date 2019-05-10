June Troy, 88, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Rose Mills Green.
June graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1948.
Surviving are a brother, Bill Green, of Ashland; niece, Stephanie Clark, of Riverside, Calif.
Interment and graveside services will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2019