June Troy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Troy.
Service Information
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA
17921
(570)-875-1680
Obituary
Send Flowers

June Troy, 88, of Kulpmont, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home.

Born Aug. 10, 1930, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Rose Mills Green.

June graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1948.

Surviving are a brother, Bill Green, of Ashland; niece, Stephanie Clark, of Riverside, Calif.

Interment and graveside services will be held at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.