Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin R. Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin R. Wolfe Obituary
Justin R. Wolfe, 28, of Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his residence.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Jeffrey A. and Kerrie A. (Berger) Wolfe.

Justin worked as a sheet metal journeyman, having been previously employed by Warko Roofing Co.

Justin enjoyed golf, swimming, jet skiing, video gaming, riding motorcycle, water tubing, BBQing and candy. He always enjoyed spending time and playing with his daughter, and enjoyed traveling to the beach and Lake Ontario with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Saphira Kerrie Rose Wolfe, Minersville; brothers, Jeffrey A. Wolfe Jr., husband of Jill (Beachboard) Wolfe, Paoli, and Jesse A. Wolfe, Schuylkill Haven; sisters, Sheila F. (Wolfe) Wrenfrow, wife of Larry, Shoemakersville, Belinda F. (Wolfe) Carroll, wife of Charles, Shoemakersville, Dana R. Wolfe, Pottsville, Ashley L. (Wolfe) Stahl, wife of Isaias, Schuylkill Haven, Jennifer A. Wolfe, Reading, and Jamie A. Wolfe, Schuylkill Haven.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -