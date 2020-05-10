|
Justin R. Wolfe, 28, of Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in his residence.
Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Jeffrey A. and Kerrie A. (Berger) Wolfe.
Justin worked as a sheet metal journeyman, having been previously employed by Warko Roofing Co.
Justin enjoyed golf, swimming, jet skiing, video gaming, riding motorcycle, water tubing, BBQing and candy. He always enjoyed spending time and playing with his daughter, and enjoyed traveling to the beach and Lake Ontario with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Saphira Kerrie Rose Wolfe, Minersville; brothers, Jeffrey A. Wolfe Jr., husband of Jill (Beachboard) Wolfe, Paoli, and Jesse A. Wolfe, Schuylkill Haven; sisters, Sheila F. (Wolfe) Wrenfrow, wife of Larry, Shoemakersville, Belinda F. (Wolfe) Carroll, wife of Charles, Shoemakersville, Dana R. Wolfe, Pottsville, Ashley L. (Wolfe) Stahl, wife of Isaias, Schuylkill Haven, Jennifer A. Wolfe, Reading, and Jamie A. Wolfe, Schuylkill Haven.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
