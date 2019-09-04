|
|
It is with shattered hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful son and brother, Justin S. Baylor, 37. Justin fought long and hard against his cancer, never giving up, never asking why me, always keeping a positive attitude, claiming "this is my life's journey." He will forever be our hero.
Justin grew up in Hamburg, a son of Howard and Terry Baylor and brother of Matthew, all of Hamburg.
He graduated from Hamburg High School and went on to Millersville University, where he obtained his teaching degree in elementary education.
He taught for several years at Hambright Elementary, Lancaster, but then followed his dream of moving to Florida, where he taught kindergarten for several years and later became dean of students, while pursuing his goal of becoming a school administrator.
He obtained his master's degree at Lamar University and lastly worked as assistant principal for Osceola County School District until his illness.
Justin touched so many lives and had so many wonderful friends, he was an inspiration to us all. To his special and best friend since childhood, Becky Hartman and husband, Dan, and their two little angels, Liam and Everett, Justin's adoptive nephews, words cannot express our gratitude to you for all you have done, thank you!
Justin is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Derricott and companion, Robert Schwenk, New Ringgold; aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Justin for his passion of educating young minds and make a donation to the Hamburg Public Library, 35 N. Third St., Hamburg, PA 19526, earmarking your contribution, "Children's Dept." There will be no services, all Justin asks is that you remember the good times, the bad times, the happy times, the sad times, but most of all remember the love he will forever have for each and everyone of you. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2019