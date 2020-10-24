Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Justine Messaros, 80, of Mahantongo Street, Pottsville, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence.

Born Aug. 10, 1940, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Justin and Mary (Starzetski) Zutelis.

She was a graduate of Nativity High School in 1958 and worked for Acme Markets Inc. as a customer service representative, retiring after 40 years.

Justine was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, and former Ladies Auxiliary of the Yorkville Fire and Rescue, Pottsville.

In her earlier years, she loved traveling to New York City to see Broadway plays, having dinners at the Rainbow Room, going to South Bend to seeing an occasional Notre Dame football Game. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, visiting relatives in Philadelphia and Baltimore. She especially loved watching her son play Little League baseball, Nativity boys' basketball and track and field.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Andrew J. Messaros; son, Daniel Messaros, of Pottsville; sister, Elaine Reed, of New Philadelphia; sisters-in-law, Sister Jean Messaros, R.S.M., of Dallas, Pa., Marianne Hoover and her husband, Joseph, of Middletown; brother-in-law, James Feigenbaum and his wife, Marion, of East Norwalk, Conn.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances to St. Patrick RCC Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
