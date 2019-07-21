K. Carole Heacock, 87, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday afternoon at Providence Place.



A native of Lock Haven, she was born Dec. 23, 1931, to the late Charles C. and Helen Boardman Bonadio.



She was a 1949 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Lock Haven and worked for the Sylvania company previous to her marriage to John Heacock, of Bedford, in 1954.



She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in Pottsville and was a retired social worker aide, having been employed by the Schuylkill County Head Start program.



Later in life, Carole found an interest in horseback riding and following in her father's and children's footsteps added two horses, Kiowa and Albie, of her own to her family. She had many great experiences and made many new friends through her horses. In addition, she had a dog named Lucky who was her faithful companion.



Carole's family is forever grateful for the care, compassion and friendship throughout her years at Providence Place.



In addition to her parents and an infant son, Thomas, Carole was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Heacock, to whom she was married 61 years.



She is survived by three daughters, Ann, wife of Thomas Sinton, Pittsburgh, Teresa, wife of Warren Vedilago, Jonestown, and Dianne, wife of Richard Dougherty, Friedensburg; grandchildren, Amy Sinton, wife of Cullen Flanders, Thomas Sinton and wife, Amanda Schiller, Ryan Hutchinson and Liz Philips, Maria Achenbach, James Hutchinson and Joseph Vedilago; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan, Dylan, Nathan, Emily, Luke, Sophia, Parker and step-great-grandson, Mason; one brother, Charles F. Bonadio, of Massachusetts; brothers and sisters-in law nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper officiating. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Carole's memory be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 21, 2019