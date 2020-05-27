|
Karen Ann Harig, 53, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born May 29, 1966, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles G. and Emma S. (Rich) Harig.
Karen worked as a machine operator at IWCO Direct, Hamburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Harig Jr.
Karen is survived by three sisters, Emma Wertz, of Pine Grove, Jane Hoffman and her husband, Leon, of Arkansas, and Ruth Morgan and her husband, Eugene, of Pottsville; three brothers, Clarence Harig, of Schuylkill Haven, Kenneth Harig and his wife, Amy, of Schuylkill Haven, and Christopher Harig and his wife, Jane, of Gordon; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service with CDC guidelines at noon Thursday, May 28, at Mount Laurel Cemetery, Bulls Head Road, Pottsville, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
