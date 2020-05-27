Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Harig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ann Harig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Ann Harig Obituary
Karen Ann Harig, 53, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born May 29, 1966, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Charles G. and Emma S. (Rich) Harig.

Karen worked as a machine operator at IWCO Direct, Hamburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Harig Jr.

Karen is survived by three sisters, Emma Wertz, of Pine Grove, Jane Hoffman and her husband, Leon, of Arkansas, and Ruth Morgan and her husband, Eugene, of Pottsville; three brothers, Clarence Harig, of Schuylkill Haven, Kenneth Harig and his wife, Amy, of Schuylkill Haven, and Christopher Harig and his wife, Jane, of Gordon; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service with CDC guidelines at noon Thursday, May 28, at Mount Laurel Cemetery, Bulls Head Road, Pottsville, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -