Karen Elaine Schwartz

Karen Elaine Schwartz Obituary

Mrs. Karen Elaine Schwartz, 71, of Specktown Road, Lykens, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Aug. 17, 2020, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.

She was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Earl and Anna Marie (Stine) Dougherty.

She was a retired librarian and had worked for PA State Prison System.

She was a lover of books, music and movies and was never afraid to have a good time!

Surviving are her husband of over 52 years, Glenn Melvin Schwartz; her children, Tim (Tamara) Schwartz, of New Cumberland, and Christopher (Kathlynn) Schwartz, of Elizabethville; grandchildren, Krystal Donicker, Justin Schwartz, Alyssa Schwartz, Spencer Schwartz and Morgan Cook.

There will be a visitation held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville. There will be a memorial reflection starting at 4 p.m. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd. is handling the arrangements. To sign the guest book, go to www.minnichfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 19, 2020
