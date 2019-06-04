Karen F. Wink, 71, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Sunday, June 2, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.



Born in Pottsville, July 8, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Norman Bensinger and Ellen Yohe Bensinger Fessler.



She shared 52 years of marriage with her husband, Ernest V. Wink.



Karen was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1965.



She worked as a teller at Schuylkill Haven Trust Co.



Karen was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and William Bensinger, and sister, Kay Sidella.



In addition to her husband, Karen is also survived by a daughter, Adrienne Wink, Schuylkill Haven; a son, Matthew Wink, partner of Brandon Hufnagle, Glen Rock; grandson, Cody Wink; a sister, Shirley McCord, Schuylkill Haven; a brother, Norm Bensinger, Mount Dora, Fla.; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Janet Lewis officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Karen's memory to St. John's United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 121 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.



