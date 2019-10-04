|
Karen Frey, 63, of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Reading Hospital, West Reading.
Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 25, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Huth) Rudiman.
In addition to her parents, Karen was also preceded in death by her late husband, Randall L. Frey.
Karen was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1974.
She retired from West Chester University as a computer drafter.
Karen was a loving mother to her son, Christian E. Frey and his wife, Kim, Schuylkill Haven, and grandmother to two grandchildren, Tavian and Tanae Frey. She is also survived by a brother, Michael Rudiman and wife, Sue, Schuylkill Haven.
Karen enjoyed photography, as well as traveling, especially to her favorite destination, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Sunny Stock officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be privately held at the family's convenience. As a cornea donor, Karen was able to give a recipient the gift of sight. At her family's request, memorial donations in her memory may be forwarded to Gift of Life, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Donations may also be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Expressions of sympathy may be extended by visiting www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2019